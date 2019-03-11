Ghana names squad for Kenya clash

Ghana coach, Kwasi Appiah, has named a 24-man squad for the ultimate Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya, scheduled for Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Appiah has handed call ups to some debutants as he seeks to asses some new talents with Ghana already qualified for the tournament billed for Egypt midyear.

The squad, which includes three players from Asante Kotoko, will begin camping on March 18, ahead of the qualifier on Saturday, March 23.

Meanwhile, the Accra Sports Stadium will witness a double header on March 23, as the Black Meteors are also scheduled to host Gabon at the same venue.

The Black Meteors’ match will precede the Black Stars. The Olympic team will play at 3pm before the Black Stars take the stage at 6pm.

Ghana Squad: Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Lumor Agbenyenu ( Göztepe S.K, Turkey) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Nuhu Kassim (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy) John Boye (Metz,France) Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew ( Fenerbahçe S.K, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Ernest Asante ( Al Jazira, UAE) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Alhassan Wakaso ( Vitória S.C, Portugal) Jeffery Schlupp ( Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)

Forward: Caleb Ansah Ekuban(Trabzonspor, Turkey) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China) Kwasi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, UK).

