Man jailed 25 years for defiling 8 year old girl

An illegal miner, Micheal Odoom, alias Lampard, has been sentenced to twenty-five years imprisonment in hard labour for defilement.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by a Tarkwa Circuit Court Presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew.

Presenting the facts of the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Essel-Dadzie, said the victim is an eight-year-old.

She said the complainant, Sarah Dadzie is unemployed, a relative of the victim and both reside in Bondye in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

She said on February 17, 2019, at about 1300 hours, the complainant sent the victim to sell boiled eggs, after they had closed from church service.

She said while the victim was going about her duty, Odoom who lives in the same vicinity called her into his veranda and bought an egg and gave her GH₵ 1.00.

She said the convict then lured the victim into his bedroom, pulled a knife at her and threatened to stab her if she raises an alarm.

The Prosecution said Odoom then pushed the victim onto his bed and had sex with her after which he offered the victim GH₵ 4.00 and warned her not to tell anyone about the act and drove her out of his room.

She said a witness in this case, Philomina Kwofie met the victim crying and noticed she was unable to walk properly and was bleeding from her vagina.

She said the witness then accompanied her to the house where the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother.

The complainant organized some youth and the victim led them to Odoom’s house but met his absence.

DSP Essel-Dadzie said, the complainant reported the case to the Prestea Police where she was issued with a medical report form to send the victim to the hospital for examination.

Source: GNA