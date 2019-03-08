GNPC-sponsored FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital MRI Suites commissioned

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) co-sponsored FOCOS Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Suite at the FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital at Pantang near Accra has been commissioned.

The MRI project, which was cosponsored by the GNPC in partnership with a United States – based philanthropic couple, Wayne and Claire Heyland, would enhance the Hospital’s imaging capability to diagnose and treat various musculoskeletal conditions.

It is part of the GNPC’s commitment to promote quality healthcare in Ghana, to enhance detailed and accurate diagnosis for patients with various musculoskeletal disorders.

Already equipped with a computed tomography (CT) scanner and other powerful –X-ray machines, the MRI would complement the leading Orthopaedic Hospital’s array of radiological equipment.

Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GNPC, in his address at the commissioning ceremony said the Corporation was proud to be part of the success story of FOCOS in making essential healthcare services available to patients who are in need.

He said the GNPC has facilitated multiple investments in the health sector to boost the capacity of specialised facilities to reduce the burden imposed on them.

Dr Sarpong said, he was hopeful that the Management of the Hospital would indeed, make good use of the facility to provide positive health outcomes for patients.

He said as part of the agreement with FOCOS, GNPC would fund the treatment of a number of needy patients with severe orthopaedic conditions over the next five years, in its areas of operation.

He noted that GNPC’s funding of the treatment of a number of needy patients with severe orthopaedic conditions was underway with the successful treatment of six patients with complex spine problems in 2018, followed by community orthopaedic screening in the Shama District of the Western Region in 2019.

Other projects, which the Corporation executed include; Intensive Care Unit of the Burns and Plastic Reconstruction Surgery Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He said currently, they are building a Sickle Cell Centre at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Dr Sarpong said the commissioning of the MRI, which was a public-private-partnership, marked another milestone in the hospital’s progress to maintain the standards of care to improve the quality of life for Ghanaians and others coming through their doors.

Professor Emeritus Oheneba Boachie-Adjei, the Founder and CEO of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital, expressed gratitude to GNPC and the Heylands for coming together to help FOCOS to acquire an MRI machine to provide the highest quality orthopaedic care to the society.

“In the past, we have sent patients to other facilities to get MRI studies and this sometimes-delayed timely diagnosis and disrupted service delivery at the hospital,” he said.

“We will make good use of this MRI facility. We will make it affordable. It will greatly enhance our diagnostic acumen and lives will be saved,” Boachie-Adjei added.

FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital was established by the Foundation of the Orthopaedics and Complex Spine as a non-profit organisation in 1998 to address the growing orthopaedic burden in Ghana.

The Hospital is one of very few specialist orthopaedic hospitals in Africa that specializes in complex spine deformities and disorders, club foot, joint replacement, orthopaedic rehabilitation, and family medicine.

Other services provided by specialists at the hospital include; a Diet and Nutrition, Physiotherapy, comprehensive Laboratory services and Community Pharmacy.

GNPC was established in 1983 by PNDC Law 64, as Ghana’s national oil company, with the mandate to undertake exploration, development, production, and disposal of petroleum.

GNPC is anchor partner in all upstream operations in Ghana, currently operating the Voltaian Basic Project, and is the national gas aggregator, leading the efforts to commercialize domestic gas and to ensure national energy security. GNPC’s vision is to be leading global oil Gas Company whose operations have a profound impact on the quality of life of the People of Ghana.

Source: GNA.