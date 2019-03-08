Court remands gardener for attempting to smuggling narcotics

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday remanded a gardener for allegedly attempting to smuggle to a suspected robber in custody, two wraps of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs concealed in toilet soaps.

Clement Aningabey also known as Nana Yaw, pleaded not guilty to possessing narcotic drugs and was remanded to reappear on March 12, for the Court to rule on a bail application by his counsel.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector William K. Boateng told the Court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that the complainant is a Police Officer stationed at the Nima District Police headquarters in Accra.

He said on February 26, 2019, the complainant who was in charge of the Papa 61 Nima Police Patrol Team arrested the accused with a quantity of a substance suspected to be Indian hemp concealed in three cakes of Geisha soap, together with a lighter and 51 pieces of cigarettes.

Chief Inspector Boateng said the accused was in the process of delivering the items including the suspected narcotics to one Peter Amuzu, a robbery suspect in police custody.

He said the exhibits would be sent to the Police Forensic laboratory for examination.

Source: GNA