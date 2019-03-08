Businessman weeps in court over incest

A 36-year-old businessman Kofi Asare on Thursday broke down in tears when an Accra Circuit Court remanded him into Police custody for allegedly having sex with his 12-year-old daughter at Nungua.

He is alleged to have continuously abused the victim sexually but the straw that broke the camel’s back was when he took advantage of the absence of the victim’s step mother who had gone to an all-night church service.

Asare charged with incest, however pleaded not guilty but was remanded to reappear on March 21 before the court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah-Doko.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire who held the brief of Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante, told the court that the complainants are two people residing at Nungua in Accra.

He said Asare, who is the father of the victim, also resides in the same area with the victim and her step mother.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said Asare has been having sex with the victim on the blind side of his wife and that any time the accused does that he warns the victim not to disclose it to anyone.

He said on February 28, this year, the victim’s step mother left for an all-night church service of which the accused then pounced on the victim and had sex with her.

The Prosecution said due to the continuous nature of the sexual abuse, the victim took to loitering and sobbing around.

He said two good Samaritans however met her weeping and when they quizzed her, she told them about her father’s sexual bouts with her and the fact that she could no longer bear that ordeal.

He said a report was then made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Nungua where medical report form was issued to the victim.

Prosecution said later, Asare was later arrested by the Police.

Source: GNA