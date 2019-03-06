Political militia issue is dear to my heart – IGP

Mr David Asante-Apeatu, Inspector General of Police (IGP), says the menace of the political militia is dear to his heart and the Police Administration has taken steps towards finding a lasting solution to it.

He said as part of measures, the police service has started fixing banners at all of its offices to educate people that these groups are a threat to the nation’s democracy.

Mr Asante-Apeatu, who was testifying before the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry said the Church of Pentecost was supporting in that direction and urged Civil Societies to join the campaign against the menace of political militia.

“Political parties claim they do not sponsor vigilantism but individuals do but it is my firm belief that if all of us say that whichever party has such a group will not get any vote they will stop”.

“It will also make the work of the Police Administration less difficult. All of us must take that decision because if what we are seeing now metamorphose into another stage it will be so difficult to reverse”.

“I am happy the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has come out to say

that if political parties are unable to solve the problem, he will initiate a legislation to stop the militia menace,” he said.

In his testimony, the IGP who is a ballistic expert said the marks on the walls were not that of bullets but was deliberately made.

Regarding those on the trees, he said he had directed the fire arms examiner to conduct more investigation on it.

“I do not want to pass a judgement because the kind of the ammunition the police were using should have stacked into the tree,” he said.

He was of the view that if indeed there was sporadic shooting people would have lost their lives.

Asked if he knew about the National Security team of masked operative’s operation that happened close to the residence of the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate, Mr Delali Kwasi Brempong on the day of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election he answered no.

Answering questions on the use of transfer as punishment for Police officers who go tough on political actors he said any police officer was transferrable to anywhere to serve.

On the delays in promotion, Mr Asante-Apeatu said any police officer who had issues with promotions issues should petition the Police Administration.

He stated that as steps to boost the confidence of the security to work diligently he had met all regional officers to work without fear or favour.

Source: GNA