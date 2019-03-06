NCA $4m case: Court adjourns mini trial on admissibility statements

A High Court in Accra hearing the case on the National Communication Authority (NCA) $4 million cyber security equipment on Tuesday adjourned a mini trial which was to determine the admissibility of the statements of Eugene Baffoe Bonnie, Board Chairman of the authority to the Police as evidence.

The mini trial was adjourned to March 14, because the state was unable to provide its witnesses to testify.

Mrs Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisah, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told the Court presided over by Mr. Justice Eric Kyei Baffour that due to the non-availability of the state’s witnesses the court should adjourned the matter.

The DPP said signals have been sent to get the witnesses in court on the next date and she was optimistic that the witnesses would be available.

Mr. Thaddeus Sory, counsel for Baffoe Bonnie earlier rejected the admissibility of the Police caution and charged statements given by his client indicating that his client and the rest of the accused persons benefitted financially from the purchase of the cyber security equipment.

Mr. Sory held that Baffoe Bonnie gave those statements without the presence of a lawyer and the Police failed to advise him on his right to a lawyer of his choice.

He said additionally that Baffoe Bonnie was threatened so he gave those statements under duress, besides they were not made in the presence of an independent witness.

Responding, the state led by the DPP denied that Baffoe Bonnie was threatened when he gave his statements and that the accused had confirmed in his statements that he was advised on his right to a counsel of his choice.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Nkrumah, the investigator, was earlier in the dock and he was about tendering the Police caution statement and other statements of Baffoe Bonnie when the objections were raised hence the mini trial.

Detective Inspector Nkrumah was led in evidence by the DPP.

Baffoe Bonnie is standing trial with William Tevie, Director General of NCA, Nana Owusu Ensaw, NCA board member, Alhaji Salifu Mimina, former Deputy National Security Coordinator and George Derrick Oppong, a Director of Infralock Development Limited.

The accused among others are being held for wilfully causing financial loss to the state in respect of the purchase of cyber security equipment worth $4 million.

They have all denied the charges and are currently on bail.

Source: GNA