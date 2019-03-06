Home / General News / Information centres threatened with closure  

New Juaben North Municipal Assembly has warned that Information Centres in the Municipality that make excessive noise beyond the acceptable limits would be closed down.

The warning was given by the Municipal Information Officer, Ms Elizabeth Afia Ansaah at a meeting with the Information Centre operators in the Municipality.

The meeting was organised by the Municipal Assembly following public complaints about the excessive noise they made in the Municipality.

Ms Ansaah urged the Operators to use their channels to educate the public rather than always advertising herbal preparations.

She said all the Information Centres needed permit  before they could  operate in the hours of 0500 hours to 0700  and 1500 hours to 1900 hours daily and only one Information Centre could be in a particular area or community .

Ms Ansaah  explained that the Information Centres had a responsibility to educate the people in their communities about policies  of government, child labour, drug abuse and other social vices.

She said staff of the Assembly and the Environmental Health Department would be going round regularly to check the activities of the Centres.

Source: GNA

