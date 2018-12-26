Lorry stations empty on Christmas Day

Most lorry stations in Accra were empty on Christmas Day with just handful of passengers seen boarding vehicles.

Most traders, hawkers, food sellers and chop bar operators among others were also not at post during the visit.

In an interview with the GNA at the Ho Lorry Station, a mini-bus driver Paul Siaw, said “My mini-bus had been waiting for passengers for over three hours and just a few have boarded.”

“Christmas Day is normally dry with few people travelling as compared to December 24, but this year the experience is very low even on December 24.”

Other drivers said on a normal working day it takes about 20 minutes to load a vehicle but because Christmas Day was a holiday the situation was different

A trader at Tema Station, who sells beverages, Ama Nyamekye, said business had been good this year as compared to previous years when most people did not show much interest in buying drinks.

“Sales have not been too good on Christmas Day…which is normal as most people had traveled or are celebrating the festivities at home,” she said.

“I have enough goods in stock in anticipation of good sales but unfortunately we did not hit the upper limit. This can be attributed to the holidays.”

The GNA also observed that the usual high numbers of street hawkers plying their trade at various traffic lights in the Metropolis had also reduced as well as other commercial activities.

Source: GNA