Fire engulfs building at Makola on Christmas Day

Fire engulfed a storey building on Christmas Day at the Makola Market, opposite the SIC Shopping Mall in Accra.

Police personnel at the scene who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said initial calls to the National Fire Service through 192 were not successful until they routed the call through the Police Headquarters.

At the time the GNA got to the scene Fire Service Personnel were working to douse the fire whilst the Police were controlling the crowd, some of whom were attempting to salvage their wares.

The Fire Service Personnel could not tell the immediate cause of the fire but said investigations will commence soon.

An official from the Fire Service said the fire possibly started on the first floor of the building, which serves as home and spread quickly to others floors.

The official said five fire tenders were used to douse the fire adding that there were no casualties.

The Fire Service advised the public to adhere to safety measures during the Christmas festivities and the dry season.

Source: GNA