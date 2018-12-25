Teenager jailed four years for stealing mobile phones, radio set and GH¢10

An Accra Circuit Court on Monday sentenced 19-year-old Kwadwo Antwi to four years imprisonment in hard labour for extortion.

Antwi took away the handbag of one Georgina Oppong containing two mobile phones, two chargers, an MP3 Radio set and GH¢10.00 through threats.

He admitted the offence and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Chief Inspector Christine Bensah told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that Georgina is a cleaner and a resident of Pantang whilst the convict, unemployed, also lived at Pantang Bola Junction, all suburbs in the Greater Accra Region.

She said on December 10, this year, at about 1000 hours, the Prosecution witness was on her way to work when she met the convict at a footpath leading to the Pantang Nursing Training School.

She said, Antwi, armed with a piece of iron rod threatened to harm Georgina if she doesn’t surrender her handbag.

Chief Inspector Bensah said a struggle ensued between the two over the bag but Antwi overpowered the victim when after hitting her on the head started running pulling along the handbag.

The Prosecution said Georgina then raised an alarm which attracted some farmers who pursued and arrested Antwi.

She said the suspect then was handed over to the Adenta Police who retrieved the bag but the chargers and the MP3 radio set could not be accounted for.

She said the convict admitted the offence in his caution statement and was arraigned accordingly.

Source: GNA