Police retrieves quantities of ammunition at Alavanyo

The Volta Regional Police Command has retrieved large quantities of ammunition at Alavanyo -Dzogbdze in the Volta Region.

Mr. Ebenezer Doku, the Regional Police Commander at a press briefing in Ho, said the items were impounded upon intelligence gathered that weapons were being stockpiled in the area.

He said the Command upon tip off and in its desire to ensure incident free referendum at Oti, carried out swoops in the area, which led to the retrieval of one submachine gun (SMG) rifle with No: number 63254, one locally manufactured short gun, 61 pieces of AK 47 ammunition, eleven G3 assault rifle, seven blank AK 47 ammunition and three spent AK 47 ammunition.

The Regional Commander said the ammunition were retrieved from a room, but the occupants bolted away.

Mr. Doku said investigations were ongoing and efforts being made to arrest those who stockpile the weapons.

He called on the public to volunteer information to the Police to safeguard a peaceful Christmas festivities and a smooth referendum.

Source: GNA