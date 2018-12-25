Bagbin to apply experience, maturity to lead NDC to victory

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, MP for Nadowli Kaleo, on Monday registered confidence to win the presidential primaries of the party to lead it to victory in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Babgin, 61, who is also the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Lawyer by profession is dwelling on his close to 26 years’ experience in Parliament, coupled with top leadership roles in Parliament and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to lead the party to victory.

He said: “My record as Member of Parliament and as a leader in parliament for 18 good years and my leadership role in the party; the record speaks for itself.”

At a press conference in Accra on Monday, Mr Bagbin, told journalists of his vast experience in politics, local and international and both in parliament and outside parliament.

He said he is vying to be elected as flagbearer of the NDC to give back to the nation what it has invested in him.

Global interactions, the wealth of knowledge and experience over the years, which he had used to mentor or associated with several leaders in Ghana, coupled massive grass-root support gives him an edge to pull a surprise and win the flagbearer race.

Mr Bagbin said with the right leadership, the NDC will win back power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections.

He condemned politics of money and promised an all-inclusive government that would feature prominently traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations and the press as well as local governance structures for effective governance and check on corruption.

He assured the rank and file of the NDC that he would continue to champion human-centred principles, policies and actions and with the massive backing of a lot of core supporters all over the country, he would pull a shock at the primaries.

”There are many areas that I haven’t touched yet, but my support base in those areas are solid. And, so, I don’t need to tell you but the shock will be produced by my good self…. I’m sure you’ll not be surprised if I come out as the victor.

“…I must say the base is ready, the ground is fertile and with the right leadership, 2020 is for us to take.”

However, if the party does not choose him as flagbearer, he said will throw his support to whoever emerges as the victor.

Mr Bagbin is competing with former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, Mr Goosie Tanoh, Mr Sylvester Mensah and Nurudeen Iddrisu at the primaries on yet to be identified date following an injunction placed by a High Court in Accra on the primaries.

Source: GNA