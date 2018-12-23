Wa East Assembly exceeds revenue target

The Wa East District Assembly, through innovative revenue mobilization strategies, has exceeded its revenue target for 2018 by 12.95 per cent.

It had targeted to mobilize GH¢576,978.00, in 2018, but as of the end of November, it had collected GH¢651,705.02.

Mr. Moses Jotie, the District Chief Executive (DCE), announced this at its ordinary meeting held in Funsi.

He applauded the assembly members, revenue collectors and other key stakeholders for the significant roles they played.

He said a good budget without the required resources to implement it was “just a wish list” and that was why the assembly was ready to take on board every brilliant idea on how to increase revenue collection performance.

It was looking forward to partnering the central government to set-up a system for the generation and distribution of bills, efficient collection of rates and low cost property valuation as contained in the 2019 National Budget.

On students’ support, the DCE said three females and six males were assisted under the brilliant but needy students’ funding window.

He added that 28 Persons with Disability (PWDs) – 15 of them females, and the remaining males, received a total amount of GH¢43,315.00 under the disability fund, last week.

“This brings the number of PWDs supported so far to 132, with total funds disbursed in 2018 amounting to GH¢210,774.00”, the DCE added

Meanwhile, a former District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Eric Anaba, has been recognized by the assembly for his outstanding contribution to the maintenance of law and order in the district.

The award scheme has been instituted to honour outstanding former workers in the district.

DSP Anaba thanked the assembly for the honour done him and said he was confident that this would motivate other workers in the area to give it their all to bring progress.

Source: GNA