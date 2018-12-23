President appoints new Service Chiefs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday effected some changes to the top brass of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Rear Admiral Seth Amoama and Air Commodore Frank Hanson have been appointed Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff, respectively. Their appointments take effect from Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Rear Admiral Seth Amoama before his appointment was the Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, whilst Air Commodore Frank Hanson was the Base Commander, Air force Base, Takoradi.

A statement issued by the Presidency in Accra and signed by Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Jubilee House said the appointments were made in consultation with the Council of State, pursuant to the provisions of Article 212 of the Constitution of the Republic.

The appointments follow the completion of the tours of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on January 8, 2019, of the current Chief of Air Staff, Air vice Marshal Maxwell Mantsebi-Tei Nagai, and the current Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Peter Kofi Faidoo.

The statement said the President had expressed his gratitude to them

for their dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation.

In addition, President Akufo-Addo has appointed Brigadier General Thomas Oppong Peprah as Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, on the recommendation of the Armed Forces Council, also with effect from Tuesday, January 8, 2019. He is currently the General Officer Commanding the Southern Command of the Army.

Source: GNA