NADMO tells public not under-estimate possibility of an earthquake 

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has asked Ghanaians not to underestimate the possibility of an earthquake due to the recent earth tremors.

“With the recent earth tremors happening, we caution the citizens to prepare for any imminent occurrence of earthquake disaster,” it noted.

A statement issued by NADMO and copied to the Ghana News Agency also cautioned celebrants to be circumspect during the yuletide as the weather was usually dry and the country could be prone to fire.

The weather, coupled with fog, also triggered road crash emergencies, thus, care had to be taken when driving, it said.

The statement cautioned members of the public to avoid indiscriminate setting of fires, inappropriate use of electricity and electrical appliances, avoid drunk-driving and ensure road traffic discipline.

It urged Ghanaians to go about the celebration with caution and care because Ghana needs productive citizens in 2019 to combine efforts to build a resilient nation.

The Governing Council, Management and Staff also thanked the Lord for a successful 2018.

Source: GNA