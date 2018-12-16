Stop politicising Free SHS vacation classes – Prof Yankah

Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister in-charge of Tertiary Education, has advised the public to desist from politicising the Free SHS vacation classes currently being held for students on the “Green Track.”

He said students would be disadvantaged if their parents prevented them from taking part in the voluntary holiday classes in the Agona West, Agona East and Gomoa districts of the Central Region.

He called on parents to ignore the negative propaganda carried out by some political parties that the new “Double Track” system would not help the students.

Prof Yankah gave the advice when he addressed students and teachers at Agona Kwanyako Senior High Technical School who were participating in the vacation classes organised by the tutors of the School.

He described the Free SHS and the Double Track system as best educational policies the Government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has introduced.

The policy aimed at creating opportunity for every Ghanaian child to have access to secondary education, he said.

“It is unlike the previous years, where many students could not enter into SHS due to their parents’ poor financial standing, which deprived hundreds of thousands of students from having quality education,” Prof Yankah said.

He said many educationists from sub-Sahara Africa countries have been in Ghana to learn about the Free SHS Policy.

Prof. Yankah said the vacation classes would go a long way to improve teaching and learning and urged parents to encourage their children to participate.

He said the Government had taken steps to address all the teething problems for the smooth sailing of the Policy.

He commended the tutors of Agona Kwanyako SHS for organising the holiday classes.

Mr Richmond Amoah, the Coordinator of the Free Vacation Classes, said the exercise was being conducted at Agona Kwanyako, Agona West, Gomoa Ekwamkrom and Gomoa Abaasa for students who had completed their first semester of the Double Track system.

He appealed to the municipal and district chief executives in the aforementioned areas to support the teachers.

Source: GNA