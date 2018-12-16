Police arrests three suspects for murder of Prampram Mankralo

Three persons have been picked up by the Prampram District Police as suspects involved in the murder of Nene Atsuru Benta III, Mankro of Prampram.

Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP) Issah Mohammed Cantona, Prampram District Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that the three are in police custody assisting in investigations.

DSP Cantona gave the names of the three suspects as: Samuel Addico, Odonkor Nartey, who is the stool father and one Bright.

Nene Benta before his untimely death, was the regent of the area and acted as the President of the Prampram Traditional Council due to the absence of a substantive chief.

He was reported to have been ambushed and killed by unknown gunmen in his car on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at about 1640 hours when he was returning from a meeting in Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku District.

The District Commander urged residents not to panic as Police personnel were patrolling the area and providing the needed protection in the community.

The GNA gathered that the local District Security Committee (DISEC) held a crunch meeting Friday morning to see how best to protect other traditional leaders in view of chieftaincy disputes in Prampram and Ningo.

Some traditional leaders in Prampram were said to have initiated moves to destool Nene Benta on Wednesday, a day before his assassination accusing him of taking monies from one faction in the chieftaincy dispute with a promise to push their candidate to be enstooled as the paramount chief.

Source: GNA