Ghana and Seychelles sign Bilateral Air Services agreement

Ghana and Seychelles have signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the two countries at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation conference, in Nairobi-Kenya.

The agreement was signed for Ghana by Mr. Kwabena O. Darko-Mensah, Deputy Minister of Aviation, who is leading a 10-member delegation to the conference this week, while Mr. Gilbert Faure, Director General of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), signed on behalf of that country.

This was contained in a statement from the Ministry of Aviation, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Tuesday.

The Bilateral Air Service Agreement signed between the two contracting states, liberalizes commercial civil aviation services and allows designated airlines of those countries to operate both commercial passenger and cargo flights, between the contracting states.

The BASA between Ghana and Seychelles will allow flights between the two countries. According to the Ministry of Aviation, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed to start flights between Ghana and Seychelles.

The Republic of Seychelles is an island-country comprising about 115 islands and located in the Indian Ocean, with its capital, Victoria, lying about 1,500 kilometres east of mainland East Africa and the smallest population of any sovereign African country.

Source: GNA