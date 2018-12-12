AU adopts global compact for migration

The African Union (AU) has officially signed a declaration to adopt the Global Compact for Migration.

Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson, appended his signature to the document and said the move was to engender safe, orderly and regular mobility of migrants in line with international laws.

“It is our collective responsibility to make the Compact work for all to promote the fundamental freedom and rights of migrants.”

This was at the inter-governmental conference on the Compact held under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

The meeting brought together Heads of State and representatives from more than 150 countries to discuss and adopt the treaty, which provides a framework for countries to develop human-centred migration policies.

Mr. Mahamat noted that south-south migration today was larger than that of the south-north, saying, there were more African migrants in other countries on the continent than in Europe.

Unregulated migration, he said, “comes with its own cost – lives lost on the perilous journeys across the deserts, oceans and rivers, as well as lives ruined at the hands of smugglers, unscrupulous employers and other predators”.

The UN estimates that about 60,000 migrants have died on the move since year 2000.

Mr. Mahamat said migration was inevitable and for that reason, it was expected of African countries to integrate the Compact into their development agenda to enhance mobility of non-nationals in a safer and more protected manner.

Source: GNA