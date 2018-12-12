Court places injunction on Ghana Athletics Association elections

An Accra High court on has placed a perpetual injunction on the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), restraining them from holding their congress scheduled for December 15, in Tamale.

Dr. George Lutterodt former GAA President, who is the 1st plaintiff among 15 others have filled a suit against Francis Dodoo (President of GAA), Bawah Fuseni (Secretary of GAA), the Director General of the National Sports and the President Ghana Olympic Committee, as they have expressed dissatisfaction over the GAA electoral process.

The plaintiffs in their statement of claim, said that, ‘‘the elections are being organised to favour few persons of the choices of the current executives.”

The plaintiffs in the suit are also seeking formation of interim committee to manage the affairs of the GAA as the tenure of the current executive had expired.

The plaintiffs also called for the postponement of the election with a new date and venue fixed by the interim committee.

The court has set a date of 20th December, 2018 for the hearing of the case.

Source: GNA