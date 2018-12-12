Government ready for further consultations on drone delivery system – Hadzide

Government says its doors are opened for further engagements and consultations with health stakeholders regarding the implementation of the drone health delivery system.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, a Deputy Minister for Information, said this to journalists at the bi-weekly media encounter, in Accra, on Wednesday, in reaction to the concerns expressed by various stakeholders in the health sector, and urged them to support the programme.

“Government is committed to ensuring effective healthcare delivery in the country, especially in the rural areas and we believe that the drone health delivery system would largely make an impact aside other measures to improve the health sector.

“Our doors remained opened for further engagement and consultation on this project, which is to benefit the citizens of this country.

“The Akufo-Addo’s administration will continue to improve the healthcare system and services for the wellbeing of citizens,” Mr Hadzide emphasised.

The programme is aimed at distributing blood and other essential medicines to hard-to-reach communities across the country, and it received parliamentary approval on Tuesday, December 11.

The programme is estimated to cost $12 million.

The Deputy Minister noted that government was aware of the various feedbacks that had greeted the introduction of the technology, including that of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).

Responding to the GMA’s concerns, Mr Hadzide said during the 2018 Annual Health Summit in Accra, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia announced to the GMA about Government’s intention to roll out the programme, as part of efforts to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

At the Summit, he said, the GMA welcomed the Government’s decision, which the General-Secretary of the GMA, Dr Justice Yankson, even expressed the Association’s dissatisfaction towards emergency health delivery in the country.

Mr Hadzide, therefore, expressed government’s dismay at the current position taken by the GMA that, the programme did not conform to the primary healthcare policy in the country.

The Deputy Minister quoted Dr Yankson’s comments when the Vice President announced the project to the GMA as “Well, as for us as an Association on countless occasions, we have bemoaned the state of emergency medical service in the country…so if efforts are being made by the government to ensure that we strengthen that aspect of our healthcare delivery then we say kudos”.

The drone technology, the Deputy Minister said, like other technologies, fitted well into the primary healthcare policy of the nation, geared towards the achievement of the universal health coverage.

The Ghana Health Service has stated that the drones would be used for distribution of blood and essential drugs and medical products to hard-to-reach areas across the country.

Government stated that the drone delivery services will come at no cost to the government but rather corporate entities would bear the cost through their social responsibility obligations.

Ghana’s emergency medical drone delivery service is expected to save the nation millions of Ghana cedis by eliminating the need for expensive emergency trips to pick up medical products in far distance places.

The drones are expected to operate 24-hour per day from distribution centres across the country, which would be stocked with life-saving and essential medical supplies and help save lives of expectant mothers and women in labour, persons undergoing surgery, accident victims, among others.

The Zipline Ghana Limited, a California-based automated logistics company, is expected to build and operate the drone delivery services and would employ more than 200 Ghanaian pharmacists, engineers, flight operators, and many more essential and allied support staff.

Source: GNA