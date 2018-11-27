UN calls for strengthening of sanctions against perpetrators of gender-based violence

The United Nations (UN) has urged stakeholders to strengthen legal sanctions against perpetrators of gender-based violence as Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark the world annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign globally.

Citing statistics from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, the UN says it shows that 30,408 assault cases were reported nationally between 2011 and 2016, with few being men.

The UN in Ghana, says, in partnership with the government of Ghana it has launched the Campaign with renewed commitment to work together to end gender-based violence. This means for 16 days Ghana will join the rest of the world to increase awareness and intensify advocacy to end gender-based violence.

This year’s theme: Orange the World: #HearMeToo is calling on all stakeholders to stand in solidarity with survivors and support grassroots activists and women’s human rights defenders in their work to end gender-based violence, a statement from the UN copied to ghanabusinessnews.com says.

The statement also noted that violence against women and girls is one of the most pervasive human rights violations occurring in the world. In Ghana, a significant number of women and girls continue to suffer violence and abuse, many of them in silence without reporting, it added.

It notes further that gender-based violence continues to be a major canker and infringement of human rights in Ghana. It has become a major barrier for women to enjoy their rights and freedoms on a basis of equality with men, causing a huge economic price tag. Substantial costs are borne by the health system for medical, counseling and other related services and by the justice system of child and welfare support.

By Asabea Akonor