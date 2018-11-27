National Service Scheme releases postings of newly trained teachers

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings of 16,175 Newly Trained Teachers for the 2018/2019 service year to various educational institutions in all the ten regions across the country to undertake their one-year mandatory national service.

A statement signed by Mr Mustapha Ussif, the Executive Director, NSS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said all eligible Newly Trained Teachers, who registered for national service are kindly requested to log onto www.portal.nss.gov.gh on the Scheme’s website to check their posting.

The statement said prospective Service Personnel and the public are to note that registration and validation starts on 3rd December 2018 and ends on 18th December, 2018.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the following are the procedures that the Newly Trained Teachers will have to go through to get registered and validated; Visit the NSS website www.portal.nss.gov.gh then Click on check postings, and sign in to print a copy of the appointment letter.

Proceed to the user agency (school) for the endorsement of appointment letter by the head of the school with official stamp. After endorsement by the user agency, visit the NSS website to schedule an appointment indicating date and time for regional validation and acceptance.

National Service Personnel accepted by user agency and has booked appointment should proceed to the NSS Regional Zonal Registration Centre for validation and registration to obtain Regional Acceptance Number (RAN).

After validation, print a new appointment letter which has the “RAN” and make three photocopies.

Submit a copy to the user agency and keep one.

“It is important to note that the 2018/2019 service year for the eligible Newly Trained Teachers starts on January 7, 2019.

“Management wishes to urge all the posted teachers to accept their placements and consider them as part of their contribution towards building a prosperous nation”, the statement said.

Source: GNA