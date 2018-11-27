Energy Minister explains recent power challenges

Mr Peter Amewu, the Minister for Energy, has said the recent power challenges faced by a section of the public has been a coincidence of events in power supply in recent times.

At a media briefing in Accra on Monday, Mr Amewu said there were fuel supply challenges for generation of power in the East, adding that, Nigeria gas stopped flowing due to low pressure in the line to Itoki (a community in Nigeria) on November 22.

Prior to that there was a tripping off at Jubilee and the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) but these were addressed.

He added that the country also experienced delay in the vessel delivering fuel (HFO) to the Karpowership and this combined with unavailability of gas from Nigeria, meant that about 800 megawatts (MW) of available power generation was wasted.

The Sector Minister said the above delay resulted in the compromise of 450MW of Karpower and about 400MW of Asogli.

He noted, however, that the HFO problem was resolved on November 23 but took two days for the vessel to deliver to Karpower, discharged into the power-ship and eventually ramped up to 430MW yesterday.

Mr Amewu said gas from Nigeria was expected to start flowing from November 26, adding that the system was stabilised now.

He said the major challenge had been the incomplete reverse flow of gas from East to West, which had to be fast-tracked through a by-pass already completed but not yet connected to the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

The connection to the West African Gas Pipeline had stalled because the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA) had not come out with the tariff for the reverse flow and that the West African Gas Pipeline Company would not sign the Gas Transportation Agreement (GTA) without a tariff.

He added that WAGPA, the regulator issued the final tariff notice at US1.7 MMBtu, which would now be approved by the Committee of Ministers of WAGP on November 30, to pave way for the signing of the GTA, allowing for the connection of the by-pass.

Mr Amewu commended the public for the patience and assured that the situation in the power sector was fully under control.

Source: GNA