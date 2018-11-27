Our neighbour’s agriculture gains should push us – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Monday said Ghana should take inspiration from the agricultural might of its neighbours and exploit the country’s incredible agricultural potential as it journeys to prosperity.

He said Ghana’s agricultural production statistics paled in comparison to its western neighbour, Cote d’Ivoire, which had a lesser population compared to Ghana.

Cote d’Ivoire rakes in annually some $16 billion from agriculture alone, whereas Ghana accrues a meagre two billion dollars annually from the sector.

President Akufo-Addo made the call when the National Farmers and Fishermen Award Winners Association of Ghana called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The association was there to apprise the President on its working and challenges, and to lay before him a number of request, including roping commercial farmers unto the flagship Planting for Food Programme and extend the same considerations to small holder farmers.

The President reiterated his administration’s resolve to put in the needed investment to make agriculture a game changer in the country’s drive for progress and prosperity and a Ghana beyond aid.

He stressed that to offset the low accruals from agricultural production, there was the need for cooperation and active participation of all players in the agricultural sector to take it to the apex.

President Akufo-Addo said it was important that farmer associations in the country organised themselves into a coherent and unified body to enable them to benefit from the economics of scale and improve production, which would make the sector the man driver of Ghana’s economy.

“We take agriculture seriously…it has great potential for the economic fortunes of this country. That is why we have to see agriculture as a game changer.

The Association also appealed to the government to consider waiving taxes on fertiliser to enable fertilizer dealers to reduce their prices on the open market.

Commenting on their concerns, the President said it was important for government to build synergies and to broaden the scope to support commercial farmers to drive the agricultural revolution in the country.

He assured that government would consider the suggestion to reduce taxes on fertiliser imports, and find a solution to agricultural financing in the country.

Chairman of the Association, Davies Narh Karboe said the association has positioned itself to be a major player in government’s flagship policies to drive the country’s industrialisation agenda.

Source: GNA