Afram Plains cattle ranch helping to end clashes – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the weekend said Government’s creation of the cattle ranch in Wawase in the Afram Plains South District was helping to end the numerous clashes between nomadic herdsmen and farmers.

Speaking after a familiarisation visit to the cattle ranch, he revealed that Government was establishing three more ranches in Forifori, Chemfeh and Amankwakrom, all in the Afram Plains, to stem the conflict between local farmers and the herdsmen, which had claimed many lives and property over the years.

The President indicated that with the success of the Wawase Cattle Ranch, which currently served some 3,000 cattle, it would provide the impetus for the establishment and subsequent success of the other ranches.

Thus, land owners and cattle owners, he said, ought to work hand-in-hand with Government to guarantee the success of the Ranch.

“Some three weeks ago, there were 450 cattle at this ranch. But today, as a result of Government’s policies and the harmonious working relationship, we have 3,000 cattle in this kraal. I am hoping that by December, we would have 6,000 cattle. This can only happen if there is cooperation and when we work together,” he added.

Touching on the construction of a bridge over the Volta Lake, President Akufo-Addo indicated that four companies – two from China, one from Brazil and the other from Germany – were currently undertaking feasibility studies.

“Once it is completed, it will be presented to the Minister for Roads and Highways, and, thereafter, the contract for construction of the bridge will be awarded. I am confident that the bridge will be constructed, in fulfillment of the pledge I made to you,” he said.

