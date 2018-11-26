ABC Golden lager beer returns to Ghanaian market

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has re-introduced its long-standing beer brand; “ABC Golden Lager Beer” onto the Ghanaian market to suit the needs and demands of its customers.

The beer, which was officially unveiled on Saturday at Jamestown in Accra, has a refreshing and satisfying taste with nutrients for its consumers.

ABC Golden Lager Beer comes in different packages, with the 300 millilitre costing GH¢2.50 and the 625 millilitre selling at GH¢4.00.

The beer was first introduced 45 years ago onto the Ghanaian market and the new brand was to enrich the celebration of joy and reflect the resolute optimism of the everyday Ghanaian.

Nana Boakye-Yiadom, the Corporate Communications Manager of GGBL, speaking at a media launch on Saturday, said the Company used 51 per cent locally sourced raw materials for all its products, however, ABC Golden Lager Beer had 70 per cent content of locally sourced raw materials.

He said by using 70 per cent of local raw materials for the Beer, they expected to contribute to the sustainable development of farmers in the country and general economic growth.

He noted that the step was in response to requests made by their customers to bring back the product onto the Ghanaian market, adding that: “It was therefore a step in the right direction to bring back what we know is good”.

Mr Koffi Allaglo, the Marketing Manager of Innovations and Consumer Connectivity of GGBL, said: “As a business, we’ve decided to reintroduce the famous ABC Golden Lager Beer – a beer that is truly satisfying with a refreshing taste”.

“It is worth celebrating because this beer, indeed, represents what we are as Ghanaians and we seek to delight our consumers with groundbreaking innovative products”.

He noted that the Beer was noted for being the beer for the free spirited, resilient and dynamic Ghanaian.

Mr Allaglo said the country was reinventing culture in her everyday life, reflected in fashion, arts and food and the Company was, therefore, enthused about reintroducing to the public quality beer that they had always loved.

“ABC Golden Lager Beer is the perfect mix of old and new, using traditional ingredients with modern brewing technology to deliver a boldly flavoured and vibrant beer. We used a unique process called membrane filtration to give it a clean taste,” he said.

Mr Allaglo cautioned individuals who had not attained 18 years or above not to consume the beer.

Nii Akwei Bonso III, the Paramount Stool Secretary of the Jamestown Traditional Area, who received crates of the beer on behalf of the traditional leaders, expressed the community’s gratitude to Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited for selecting their community to celebrate the initiative.

“We want to thank you for alerting us that ABC Golden Lager Beer has come back to life and we are delighted about the good news because it has been the favourite beer for many of us until it got lost in the system”.

Source: GNA