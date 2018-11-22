Government to create more traditional councils

Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has hinted of government’s resolve to create more traditional councils to help reduce chieftaincy disputes in the country.

He said government attached prominence to the chieftaincy institution and had set in motion, series of programmes to end chieftaincy disputes in the Volta Region and other parts of the country.

Mr Dzamesi said this when he inaugurated some newly created traditional councils at Afife and Adaklu, which were formerly under under Anlo and Asogli respectively.

He asked the new traditional councils to use the new status for cohesion instead of division, saying, “the traditional council should integrate the people of the traditional area for development, not disintegration.”

Torgbui Adzrakpanya VI, President, Afife Traditional Council, said the new status was a call for duty to put their shoulders to the wheel to build the area.

He said their target was to reduce youth unemployment through vigorous agriculture, education and sanitation among others.

Torgbui Adzrakpanya appealed for social amenities for communities in the traditional council and appealed for the conversion of a health post at Afife into a polyclinic.

Togbega Gbogbi Atsa V, President, Adaklu Traditional Council, commended the government for the creation of the councils and the introduction of social intervention policies.

The Councils were sworn in by Mr Harry Anthony Attipoe, Volta Regional Registrar, House of Chiefs with the oaths of office administered by Magistrate Court judges.

Source: GNA