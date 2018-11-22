Government seeks parliamentary approval to create five new Assemblies

The Deputy Minister of Local Government, Collins Ntim, on Wednesday laid in Parliament a Legislative Instrument (LI) for the creation of five new Districts and Municipal assemblies.

The Municipal Assemblies proposed are Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly and Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, carved out from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in the Greater Accra Region.

The Districts Assemblies proposed are North-East Gonja District Assembly created from the East Gonja Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region; Achiase District Assembly from the Birim South District Assembly in the Eastern Region; and Anloga District Assembly created from the Keta Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region.

Currently, there are 254 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and the proposed creation of the five Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies will bring the number to 259.

Source: GNA