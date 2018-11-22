Messe Frankfurt sets eyes on Ghana, three other African countries

Messe Frankfurt GmbH, one of the oldest German trade shows organizer, which says it also runs the biggest single international trade show in the world, known as Ambiente, says as part of its aim to growing its market in Africa, it is considering Ghana, South Africa, Benin and Kenya.

Speaking at its first ever press conference held in Ghana, Nicolette Naumann, Vice President of Ambiente said the company is looking at these countries because of their individual economic roles on the continent. She said Africa in the last 10 years, has become the trade show organiser’s strategic partner and part of its key policies for the future.

Ms. Naumann indicated that Messe Frankfurt has 30 global subsidiaries with six of them in China.

“We have 66 international sales partners representing 188 countries, run 146 fairs and exhibitions worldwide and generates revenue around €669 million,” she said.

According to Ms Naumann, at the 2018 Ambiente, which is always organized at its Frankfurt exhibition centre, there were 4,736 exhibitors from 88 countries, 133,582 visitors from 168 countries and covered a gross exhibition space of 308,000 square metres. The top 10 visitor countries after Germany, were Italy, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, The Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, South Korea and Switzerland.

Ambiente, she said showcases the best in high end products for dining, cooking and the home. There are also designer gifts, stationery, ornaments, home decorations, fine and costume jewelry as well as personal accessories and leatherware.

She also noted that Ghanaian exhibitors put up booths at Ambiente.

The next edition of Ambiente, she says will be held in February 2019.

Representatives of the Ghana Exim Bank, Ghana Export Promotion Authority and exporters’ organisations were present.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi