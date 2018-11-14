Five Nigerian women in court for human trafficking

Five Nigerian women were on Tuesday put before at Accra Circuit Court on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and human trafficking.

Blessing Sunday, Jeniffer John, Vivian Omotayo, Happiness Sunday and Joy Chima were said to have conspired and trafficked seven other Nigerian ladies between the ages of 20 and 24, from Nigerian to Ghana for the purpose of exploitation.

They all pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and were remanded into police custody to reappear on November 20.

Presenting the facts, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) George Amegah said the victims were Nigerians while the accused were also Nigerian prostitutes.

He said the accused planned to recruit girls from Nigeria to boost their prostitution and contributed money and gave it to Blessing and Vivian to go and lure the victims from Nigeria to Ghana under the pretext of working in a restaurant for good salaries.

He said in August 2018, Blessing brought four of the victims into the country.

DSP Amegah said in September 2018, Vivian also brought three of the victims into the country.

The prosecution said having distributed the victims unto themselves, they threatened them by collecting the hairs and pubic hairs as well as panties, finger nails and braziers to curse them if they dare run away.

He told the court that the accused also stripped the victims naked before a stream and made them swear an oath and later forced them into prostitution and exploited them in various ways as well till the Police caught up with them.

Source: GNA