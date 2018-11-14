Land owner petitions National Security over military presence on land

Lex Eck Consult, Solicitors of an Accra land owner, has brought to the notice of the Minister of Defence and the National Security, the harassment of its client by alleged military officers on his land at Dawhenya.

A statement issued by the solicitors and made available to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said their clients are the proprietary owners of a parcel of land situate at Dawhenya to the South (right hand side) of the Tema-Aflao road approximately five kilometres (5km) from the Central University.

It said on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 the caretaker of their clients’ land reported to the owners that a supposed Captain led persons in military uniform and indicated that they have arrived on their parcel of land, which is the same as the one owned by our clients.

The caretaker said they arrived in a vehicle with registration number 44 GA 16. The said Captain then ordered the caretaker to stop his workers, who were on the land, from doing any work forthwith. When a relation of the caretaker confronted the Captain and his men, ten in all, he was assaulted by them.

“That in view of the fully armed persons purported to be military personnel and the assault of his relation, the caretaker of our client asked the workers to stop work and subsequently reported the matter to our client”.

“As civilians, the caretaker on his own initiative also reported the matter to the Police at Dawhenya for their investigations. A report was also made to the Commanding Officer, Military Police on Monday, 22nd October, 2018.

The statement said, however, in view of the fact that the persons who came there were from the Military, “our client has therefore instructed that we report this matter to you and bring it to your attention for your further action.

“Our instructions are that in spite of the report made to the Military Authorities, the said Captain and his men continue to come to the site to harass the developers and workers in the vicinity.

“We pray that you will use your good offices to expeditiously deal with this matter since any delays will bring untold financial costs to our client and the action of the said Captain and his men is creating unnecessary fear among the people there”.

Source: GNA