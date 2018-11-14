KNUST workers resume work after reconstitution of Council

Workers at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who withdrew their services in the wake of the recent impasse between the student body and management, have rescinded their decision and resumed work.

The workers are under the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU), Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and Senior Staff Association (SSA).

A statement jointly signed by Professor Eric Forkuo (UTAG), Messrs. Charles Arthur (TEWU), Kwame Yeboah Junior (GAUA) and George Ansong (SSA), said their decision followed the reconstitution of the University’s Governing Council on Tuesday, November 13.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the resolution processes that have restored normalcy on campus,” it noted.

The Council was dissolved about three weeks ago in the heat of the recent impasse as some of the aggrieved students decided to go on the rampage, destroying property worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

Government acting in collaboration with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, therefore, set a roadmap for reconstitution of the Council, and subsequent re-opening of the University.

KNUST, Ghana’s premier science and technology tertiary institution, had since Monday, October 22, 2018, been closed down to allow for normalcy to return to the campus.

“By this joint statement, we take this opportunity to announce that all services suspended on the campuses of KNUST are restored with immediate effect,” the workers stated.

The statement welcomed all students back to the campus, on Friday, November 16, which had been set as the re-opening date.

Source: GNA