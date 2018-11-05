Government told to reconsider splitting Volta Region

Togbi Sri III, Awoamefia of Anlo State, has reiterated to government to urgently reconsider the rush manner it is carrying out issues concerning the splitting up of the Volta Region.

Re-echoing the numerous calls demanding for wider consultation on the splitting of the Region, he was of the view that the current approach could potentially result in tribal conflict and engender unity and peace.

Togbi Sri was addressing this year Hogbetsotso festival of the chiefs and people of Anlo state at the weekend at Anloga in the Volta Region.

The festival, marked every first Saturday in November annually, replays the rich culture and tradition of the people, attracting many tourists from far and near.

It marks their sojourn from neighbouring Republic of Togo to their current settlement in Ghana.

The celebration was on the theme: “shoring up our cultural capital, uniting in Commonwealth and Resolve “.

Togbi Sri, in advice, referred the government to the Chieftaincy Act 759 as the best guide in all decision making in matters such as the splitting of the Volta Region.

The Awoamefia reiterating concerns of the Council of the Anlo chiefs in a Communique at the just ended congress of chiefs, said though development was part of the reason for spitting the Region, the splitting was not the surest and only option to developing the Region.

According to him, the most important means of developing an area hinges on unity without which there will be stagnation.

He therefore called for unison in order to enhance the development of the Anlo area and the Volta Region as a whole.

Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy affairs, representing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, announce that plans were far advance in making Keta a port zone for the establishment of Harbour.

He said an executive instrument has since been signed to ensure the project came to realization.

Togbi Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, advice the youths of the Volta Region to inculcate deeper truth and unity for one another as a major tool for development.

He expressed gratitude to the Anlo State for their never ending support in protesting the manner in which issues regarding the proposed splitting of the Volta Region was being handled.

Source: GNA