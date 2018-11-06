CAF unveils category list for 2018 Awards

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), has unveiled categories for this year’s awards gala to be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

The awards gala, would honour footballers, officials and administrators who have excelled in their various respective endeavours from February 2018 to November 2018.

The Organising Committee for the awards after meeting in Dakar last week concluded on 11 categories for the awards gala.

It included: African Player of the Year, Women’s Player of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Men’s National Team of the Year, Women’s National Team of the Year Goal of the Year,Africa Finest XI, Ydnekatchew Tessema Trophy for the Federation President of the Year and the Platinum Award.

The CAF Technical & Development Committee, coaches and captains of the 54 Member Associations as well as media experts and legends, would decide who emerges winner of the African Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, FIFPro would for the first time coordinate the Africa Finest XI whilst the Goal of the Year would be decided via online public voting.

Source: GNA