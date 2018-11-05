Builsa South District tops in BECE performance in Upper East

The Builsa South District had the best performance in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) among the 13 Districts in the Upper East Region.

Out of the 216 Districts that participated in the 2018 BECE country wide, the Builsa South District attained the 124 position, beating the other Districts in the Region.

According to the national report on the examination, the Bolgatanga Municipal placed 143, Kassena Nankana Municipality placed 149th, while the Nabdam district came in the 173 position, Bawku West, 175, Builsa North, 177 and Garu Tempane 181.

The rest are; Bawku Municipality and Bongo District jointly placed 183, Binduri 197, Talensi 208 and Pusiga 215.

Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, the Builsa South District Chief Executive (DCE), speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Fumbisi, on Monday said the District worked hard to attain a good standard of Education by putting in place many interventions to improve teaching and learning.

Some of the interventions he said included; extra classes for the candidates, provision of educational infrastructure such as classrooms, furniture and teaching and learning materials that were provided to ensure that the students prepared adequa for the examination, he said.

He said the Assembly supported brilliant, but needy students to complete their course of study in the schools and efforts were still being made to ensure the area attained a better national position next year.

The DCE called on parents to monitor and supervise their children especially the girls in order to encourage them to focus on their studies.

