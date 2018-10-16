Vacate residence with immediate effect- Court orders man held for defilement

A Circuit Court in Accra has ordered a man allegedly accused of defiling a seven-year old girl at Baatsona to vacate his place of abode with immediate effect.

Prince Nyarko was also ordered not to go near the victim until the final determination of the case.

The court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah Doko gave the order after she admitted Nyarko 19, to bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.00 with two sureties.

Mr George Asamani counsel for Nyarko prayed the court to admit the accused person to bail since he was a student.

Nyarko charged with defilement has pleaded not guilty.

The matter has been adjourned to November 6.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant is the mother of the victim and they both reside in the same house at Baatsona, Spintex.

On October 10, this year, the complainant was bathing the victim and detected changes and some discharges in the victim’s vagina.

When the complainant subjected the victim to series of questions, the victim disclosed that it was Nyarko who had sexual intercourse with her.

On her hearing that, prosecution said the complainant reported the matter at the Nungua Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) where he was issued with a medical report to seek medical care for the victim.

Later Nyarko was arrested.

In a related development, the same court has declined a 33-year old unemployed Nigerian bail for allegedly defiling a 12-year old girl at Nungua.

Obinna Mba charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting ASP Boafo opposed the grant of bail on the basis that Mba was a foreigner and a flight risk and that he might leave Ghana to Nigeria.

The court remanded him into Police custody to re-appear on October 30.

The case of prosecution was that the victim’s mother is the complainant in the matter and both parties reside within the same vicinity.

Prosecution said during the month of August this year, Mba’s sister sent the victim to go to her shop and collect some sacks for her to park some plantain leaves.

On reaching the shop, Prosecution said the victim met Mba and he lured her into the shop and had sex with her and Mba after the act warned the victim not to tell anyone else she will die.

Based on that, the victim kept the ordeal to herself.

Prosecution said the complainant became suspicious of the relationship between the accused and victim. When the complainant quizzed her over the said relationship, the victim disclosed that Mba had had sex with her.

The complainant reported the incident to the DOVVSU, Nungua and a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical care and Mba was later picked up by the Police.

Source: GNA