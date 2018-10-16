Acquire entrepreneurial skills, BAC urges girls

Mr Aikins Agyapong, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Director of the Business Advisory Center (BAC), has called on girls to acquire entrepreneurial skills to help them become financially independent and provide employment to others.

Addressing a section of young Muslim girls drawn from the Municipality at “Akwatia Line” in Kumasi, he said harnessing the natural abilities of girls would empower them to overcome the temptation to succumb to the numerous social vices likely to ruin their future.

He said BAC had various modules for the youth especially girls wanting to go into vocational training and spoke of their readiness to assist in any form.

“We offer all types of skills including dressmaking, hairdressing, welding, fitting, decoration, bakery, carpentry and bead-making.

He said financial management training in book keeping, product branding and documentation and follow-up visits to monitor the progress of the businesses of clients they already trained, are some of the things they do to assess the positive impact of their training

Mr Agyapong urged the youth not to blame their parents for not exposing them to formal education, saying acquiring vocational skills was equally important to enhance their living standards.

Mr Mohammed Bun Bida, Ashanti Regional President of Girls Not Bride, Ghana Partnership, urged the youth to attend to their training with seriousness to improve their lives.

They should strive and start with the least capital they could lay hands on, he said.

The meeting formed part of activities to celebrate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child organized by the Ashanti Regional Chapter of Girls Not Brides, a Non-governmental Organization (NGO), focused on ending child marriages globally.

This year’s celebration was held under theme: “With her: A skilled girl force”.

Source: GNA