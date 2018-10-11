Police prosecutors in Brong-Ahafo undergo capacity building training

Police prosecutors in the Brong-Ahafo Region have under gone a two-day capacity building and refresher training workshop to equip them with the necessary knowledge and information to deliver efficiently.

The training was designed to strengthen the competence levels of the prosecutors in the region in specific areas of criminal prosecution and general principles of law for its effective application during prosecution at the courts.

It was organised by Law And Development Associates (LADA) Institute with a grant from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) of the United States Department of State and facilitated by the Attorney-General’s Department in Sunyani.

LADA is a non-profit and non-governmental organisation (NGO) registered in Ghana with the focus on human rights capacity building and advocacy, strategic planning, institutional development and training as well as peace building and anti-discrimination with a strong emphasis on gender mainstreaming.

It also provides the basis for the use of law as a tool for national development, focusing on innovative partnerships.

The Institute further organises training sessions, seminars and workshops to build and strengthen institutional capacity and also review and analyse legal gaps for harmonization with internal best practices by working with other NGOs, government departments and community-based organisations.

Mr Ernest Ofei Aryeh, a Principal State Attorney in Sunyani and a facilitator, commended the LADA Institute for the “laudable” programme saying it would address the apparent gaps in the legal knowledge and skills of the participants to complement the role of state Attorneys in the country.

Participants were taken through criminal law, law of evidence, criminal procedure and the dos and don’ts in the court room.

Source: GNA