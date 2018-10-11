Bishop urges Christians to seek the face of God and not miracles

Bishop Richard Owusu Akyeaw, the General Overseer of Living Grace Ministry International, has called on Christians to have a deep, strong and child-like faith to depend on Jesus Christ for God’s unfailing blessings.

He said according to the scripture it was a curse for anyone to rely on man but abundant blessings in diverse ways fell on those who trusted in and depended on the almighty God through Jesus Christ.

Bishop Owusu Akyeaw gave the advice when he was giving a sermon on the theme: “Show Me Thy Glory” at a church service at Berlin Top, a suburb at Fiapre in the Sunyani West District of Brong-Ahafo Region.

He said many Christians were being deceived because they no longer believed in God but in prophets and pastors for miracles to survive.

But many of these prophets and pastors were false and fake, he said, adding that they were only going round to enrich themselves at the expense of the spiritually ignorant people in the society.

He cautioned that counting on such prophets and pastors for divine grace and mercies tended rather to be curse instead of blessing because the devil had nothing good to offer humankind.

Bishop Owusu Akyeaw urged the congregation to always trust in the Lord for their means of survival because he is able to provide even for the birds in the bush.

Source: GNA