Two Delta Force members remanded over alleged rioting

The two members of the Delta Force, a political vigilante group, arrested by the Tafo Police last Sunday for their alleged involvement in the disruption of an NPP Party meeting, have been remanded into prison custody by a Kumasi circuit court.

Paul Attah Onyinah, 49, and Richard Yaw Brefo, 51, were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful damage and rioting.

The court presided over by Mrs Lydia Osei Marfo, did not take their pleas and ordered them to come back to the court on October 24.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Philip Jagri told the court that the accused two who were part of a rampaging group, raided a party meeting which was being held in Kumasi last Sunday between constituency executives, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, the Member of Parliament (MP) and other stakeholders.

They were said to have damaged some plastic chairs worth GHC 1,000.00 in the rampage, bringing the meeting to an abrupt end.

Mr William Kusi, counsel for the two, prayed the court to grant his clients bail since the offence was a misdemeanor but the request was denied.

The other rioting members managed to flee the scene to escape arrest.

Source: GNA