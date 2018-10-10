FIFA reinforces Sierra Leone suspension

The Bureau of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Council, has reaffirmed their suspension on Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), insisting that, until officials of the SLFA are reinstated, the West African country remains banned.

FIFA acknowledged the receipt of the processes in resolving the impasse that has commenced between the representatives of the Government of Sierra Leone and SLFA stakeholders ahead of the double header for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between Ghana and Sierra Leone slated for October 11 and 14 respectively.

“In this context, we would Iike to remind you that in its decision dated 5 October 2018 to suspend the SLFA with immediate effect, the Bureau of the Council specified that the suspension will only be lifted once the SLFA and its recognised leadership (Ied by SLFA President, Ms Isha Johansen, and SLFA General Secretary, Mr Christopher Kamera) have confirmed to FIFA, that the SLFA administration, premises, accounts and communication channels are under their control once again consequently, as long as this condition has not been met, the suspension will remain in place,” as statement signed by Veron Mosengo Omba, FIFA’s chief for African football affairs stated.

“Finally, please note that any proposal to lift the suspension of the SLFA will have to be submitted to the Bureau of the Council for approval. This is a time consuming administrative process.

“Therefore, and without prejudice to the timelines that apply for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), for the suspension to be lifted in time for Sierra Leone’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana on Thursday, 11 October 2018, any written confirmation that the above mentioned condition has been met should be submitted by no later than today, 9 October 2018 at 18,00 (CET),” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the immediate suspension on Sierra Leone renders the impending 2019 AFCON qualifiers between the Black Stars of Ghana will be cancelled.

Source: GNA