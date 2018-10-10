Relief items in NADMO warehouse certified as wholesome

The Western Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Board (FDA) has described food items in stock at the warehouse of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Western Region as wholesome and fit for human consumption.

The food items at the warehouse included bags of rice, assorted cooking oils and other canned products and toiletries, soaps, mosquito coils and nets, described as good quality with regards to shelf life.

The Western Regional Regulatory Officer of the FDA, Francis Odoom after the inspection said, “We are here to inspect whether some of the products have expired and ascertain the wholesomeness or otherwise of goods meant for distribution to disaster victims and we are happy to certify them as fit for use”.

He advised that officials of NADMO ensured enough ventilation in the various stores and warehouses where such products were kept.

Mr Odoom noted the dangers in using expired products and advised consumers to make it a habit to check the expiry dates of all products they purchased as well as the embossment of the FDA.

The Western Regional NADMO Coordinator, Mohammed Abdul Ganiyu, said his team would work to prevent disaster and would do their best to assist the victims who unfortunately were affected.

He was happy that the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and the Western Region as a whole had not experienced serious flooding lately and attributed it partly to the fact that his outfit continued to educate the people on what to do to minimize flooding in the area when it rained.

Mr. Ganiyu said the NADMO together with the STMA had desilted some gutters in flood prone areas, which had contributed to the success chalked.

Source: GNA