UDS students warned against tramadol use and occultism

Authorities of University for Development Studies (UDS) in the Wa Campus have warned students against practicing occultism on campus and taking tramadol or face the full rigors of the law.

Vice Chancellor of UDS Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye gave the warning during the 26th matriculation of Wa Campus of the University for the 2018/2019 academic year.

The University admitted 1,224 students for its undergraduate programmes and 128 students for postgraduate courses at the local campus.

It also matriculated 1,155 for its Distance Education Programme from all its centres in Northern, Upper East and Upper west regions.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Principal, Professor Amin Alhanssan, the VC, warned freshmen and women to avoid any form of occultic practice during their stay in on campus or be prepared to bear the consequences of such unlawful practices.

He also advised students to be mindful of the kind of friends they move along with so as to avert occultism and drug addiction since the two illicit acts could badly damage their future careers, saying: “Show me your friend and I will show you your character”.

He said students should stop taking tramadol and other dangerous drugs because it would endanger their health and ruin their academic work.

The Vice-Chancellor recommended the university security for enforcing law and order particularly insistence on the use of crash helmets by motorists on the campus.

“Enforcement of that law has proven to be the remedy to needless deaths,” he said.

The VC said the University would soon take appropriate steps to verify WASSCE results of all fresh students with the West Africa Examination Council.

Source: GNA