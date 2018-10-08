Apple, Google and Amazon are world’s top brands valued at $470b – Interbrand

The three top brands in the world are Apple, Google and Amazon and they have a total value of $470 billion, according to the 2018 Best Global Brands Report, released last week by Interbrand.

The 19th edition of the Report features two new entrants and three re-entrants: Spotify at number 92 worth $5.1 billion, Subaru at number 100 with a value of $4.2 billion and Chanel re-enters at number 23, valued at $20 billion, last on in 2009. Hennessy is number 98 and is valued at $4.7 billion last on in 2009, and Nintendo at number 99 with a value of $4.7 billion, last on in 2014.

Apple and Google have held the top positions as most valued companies for six years on the trot.

According to the Report, Apple’s brand value grew by 16 percent to $214.4 billion, and Google’s by 10 per cent to $155.5 billion.

Amazon achieved 56 per cent growth and is the third brand to reach a 100-billion-dollar brand valuation ($100.7 billion), and is the top performer among 28 brands with double-digit percent growth. Following Microsoft at number 4 ( $92.7 billion), are Coca-Cola ($66. 4 billion), Samsung ($59.9 billion, Toyota ($53.4 billion), Mercedes-Benz ($48.6 billion), and Facebook ($45.2billion). McDonald’s ($43.4 billion) returns to round out the Top 10, the report said.

Interbrand’s valuation methodology includes three key pieces of analysis form the basis of, the financial performance of the branded products or services, the role the brand plays in purchase decisions, and the brand’s competitive strength and its ability to create loyalty and, therefore, sustainable demand and profit into the future.

Commenting, Charles Trevail, Global CEO of Interbrand said: “A decade after the global financial crisis, the brands that are growing fastest are those that intuitively understand their customers and make brave iconic moves that delight and deliver in new ways.”

The Report finds that the five Top Growing Brands include Amazon (56 per cent), 2017 new entrant Netflix (45 per cent), Gucci (30 per cent), 2017 new entrant Salesforce.com (23 per cent), and Louis Vuitton (23 per cent).

“After five years as the Top Growing Brand, Facebook declines six percent,” the Report notes.

More than half of the Best Global Brands came from five sectors: Automotive (16), Techinology (13), Financial Services (12), Luxury (9), and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (9).

Luxury is the new Top Growing Sector (42 per cent), replacing Retail, which continues impressive growth at second (36 per cent). Electronics is third (20 per cent), Sporting Goods is fourth (13 per cent), followed by Financial Services (10 per cent).

The combined total value of the Top 100 crosses the two trillion-dollar threshold with $2,015,312 million, a year-on-year increase of 7.7 per cent, it added.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi