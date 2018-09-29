Businessman in court over GH¢290,000.00 electronic fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a bail in the sum of GH¢300,000.00 to a businessman for his alleged involvement in a GH¢290,000.00 electronic fraud.

The Court asked that the four sureties, two of whom should be public servants, are to deposit their passport size photographs.

Annybert Affum Larby pleaded not guilty to obtaining electronic payment medium falsely and involved in fraudulent electronic fund transfer.

He is to make his next appearance on October 12.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Man-Anit Sampana told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that, Jerry Dzomeda, the Prosecution Witness, is the Chief Finance Officer of the Golden Link Savings and Loans Limited.

Larby, who is also a former staff of Golden link Savings and Loans, in charge of the E-Banking Unit, managed to create an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), GH-Link, E-zwich and Visa cards.

DSP Sampana said between August 2017 and March 2018, the Company undertook an audit into the operations of the accused person, and it was discovered that he had created two E-zwich Merchant accounts and two clients’ payment platforms using the names of Mati Owusu and Fred Lamptey as Teller Merchants with Fred Akoto and Seth Mahamadu as clients.

Larby took advantage of those accounts (Merchant and client accounts) and made payments into them for withdrawal.

The Prosecution said on August 5, 2017, the accused person started withdrawing monies by using GT Bank ATM.

He stated Larby succeeded in making 116 transactions to the tune of GH¢290,000.00, adding that, a total of GH¢161,677.50 was the balance remaining on the two clients’ cards.

Armed with this information, a formal report was lodged with the police leading to his arrest.

During investigations, Larby admitted the offence. He was therefore processed and put before court.

Source: GNA