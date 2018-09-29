Ghana Gas to start compensation payment to people affected by Karpowership

All is set for Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas) to commence the payment of compensation to individuals and communities that would be affected following the relocation of Karpowership from Tema to the Western Naval Base in Sekondi.

The necessary land and property valuation have been completed and Ghana Gas is ready to begin payment to the affected people in October this year.

Ing Robert Kofi Lartey, Director of Operation at Ghana Gas, who made this known during a community durbar at Shama in the Western Region, said the Company has followed the laid down procedures and all those affected by the relocation would be duly compensated.

The Durbar attended by chiefs, queen mothers, representatives from GRICO, ECG , Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and the affected communities made up of Inchaban, Aboadze, Essipon and Ngreise was under the theme “Effective Community Engagement an Essential Component in Promoting Economic Development”.

The durbar was to enable Ghana Gas to further sensitize all stakeholders in the areas of operations of Karpowership to its principle of having a transparent, trustworthy and sustainable relationship.

Ing Lartey explained that any further delay in the relocation of the plant to Sekondi would cost the nation some $40 million monthly, “It is an aggressive programme and we will run with speed so no one should cross us with unnecessary litigations”.

The Karpowership is expected to added 470 megawatts to the national grid for 20 years.

The Director of Operations said the relocation of the plant was part of plans to get cheaper fuel such as gas from Atuabo for the plant to have easier and constant power supply.

He noted that the relocation would bring more positives than negatives impact to both the government and communities, adding that the plant would now operate at a lower cost, create job opportunities as well as ensure massive development in the beneficiary communities.

Ing Lartey in this regard urged the beneficiary communities to cooperate with Ghana Gas to successfully relocate the plant, since they stood to benefit more than lose.

He said Ghana Gas normally made its presence felt anywhere it found itself, adding that with the relocation of the Karpowership, the affected communities would not be neglected but rather they would be provided with the needed amenities including good roads, bridges and skills training for the youth.

He said alternative livelihood programmes would also be put in place to support those who would be directly affected by the relocation of the plant and that a greater percentage of profit from the operations of the plant would be used for community activities.

Ing Lartey stated that Ghana Gas had done extensive engagements with the various communities along the pipeline of the plant and commended the chiefs, opinion leaders and youth for their cooperation and support and urged them to act as intelligence security.

Mr Anthony K .K Sam Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), was happy that Karpowership was going to be relocated to the Western Region, stressing that it would go a long way to provide cheaper power supply to the numerous industries springing up in the industrial enclave of the Region.

He said it would also help address the jobs needs of the youth in the Region since new industries would be established and pledged that they should closely work with Ghana Gas for the successful relocation of the plant.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the Western Region house of chiefs who presided commended the government and Ghana Gas for relocating the plant to the western region which he noted is another plus for the western region.

He pledged that the chiefs would do everything in their capacity to prevent unnecessary hindrances that might affect the operations of the plant.

Karpowership is the only owner, operator and builder of the first Powership, (floating power plant) fleet in the world. It is operational in Ghana, Indonesia Lebanon and Zambia.

Source: GNA