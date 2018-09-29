China would support Ghana Government’s policies – Ambassador

China appreciates and supports policies by the Ghanaian government, such as the One District One Factory, Free Senior High School and the Ghana Beyond Aid initiatives.

China would work together with Ghana to ensure these policies are implemented.

Mr. Shi Ting Wang, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said this at a reception held to celebrate the 69th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and to also give a briefing on the Beijing Summit, of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

He observed, that just as Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s founding father, once said the “independence of Ghana was meaningless unless it was linked to the total liberation of the African continent, China’s development is incomplete, if my brother countries are still suffering poverty.”

Mr. Shi Ting Wang noted that the recently held summit of the Forum on FOCAC in Beijing, had achieved a lot of important outcomes, with Chinese and African leaders, jointly agreeing, to build an even stronger China-Africa Community, with a shared future that assumed joint responsibility, pursued win-win cooperation, shared happiness by all, enjoyed cultural prosperity, shared common security and promoted harmony between man and nature.

The Chinese ambassador recalled that Chinese President, Xi Jinping, pointed out at the summit, that China valued sincerity, friendship and equality, in pursuing cooperation with Africa.

“China respects and loves Africa, and follows a (Five No Approach) principle in our relations with Africa,” Mr. Shi Ting Wang said.

The Five No Approach are, No interference in African countries’ pursuit of development paths that fit their national conditions, No interference in African countries internal affairs, No imposition of China’s will on African countries, No attachment of political strings to assistance to Africa, and No seeking of selfish political gains in investment and financing cooperation with Africa.

Mr. Shi Ting Wang, also said the Chines President announced at the summit that China would launch eight major initiatives towards Africa’s development.

He mentioned them as industrial promotion, infrastructure connectivity, trade facilitation, green development, capacity building, healthcare, people to people exchange, peace and security, adding that, this would be in close collaboration with African countries, including Ghana, in the next three years and beyond.

To ensure that these eight initiatives are implemented, China would extend $60 billion of financing support to Africa, in the form of government assistance, as well as investment and financing by financial institutions and companies, the Chinese Ambassador said.

“With the guarantee of the above mentioned initiative and funds, we firmly believe that China-Ghana and China-Africa cooperation would open up broader prospects,” said the Chinese ambassador.

Mr. Shi Ting Wang said the win-win cooperation approach was the only way to go with China-Africa relations, adding that, China followed the principle of giving more and taking less, giving before talking and giving without asking for returns.

“Just as an African saying goes, a candle will not dim out from lighting another candle, but only make the whole world much brighter,” he said.

The Chinese Ambassador noted, that China-Ghana cooperation was the epitome of cooperation between the two countries, adding that, China had always regarded Ghana as a reliable friend and a good partner for common development.

Mr. Shi Ting Wang said it was worth noting, that China remained Ghana’s largest trading partner and main source of foreign investment, with China’s non-financial direct investment to Ghana reaching $3.2 billion by the end of 2017, including infrastructure development, electricity, aviation, building material and a number of other fields.

The Chinese ambassador observed that besides the various areas of cooperation between the two countries, people to people exchanges was one typical area of cooperation.

“China currently provides the largest number of scholarships and short-term training opportunities to Ghana, and presently, 6,500 Ghanaian students are studying in China, ranking top among all African countries,” said Mr. Shi Ting Wang.

The 21st century, he said, was not only for Asia but Africa as well, adding that, Ghana was a gate-way country in the development of Africa.

The Chinese ambassador said China was ready to join efforts with Ghana to seize the opportunity presented by the FOCAC Beijing summit, and the state visit by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to focus on the implementation of the Eight Major Initiatives, uphold the principles of planning together, building together, sharing together and jointly promoting bilateral relations between the two countries.

The occasion was attended by ministers of state, members of the diplomatic corps, and several state dignitaries.

There was a mix performance of both Chinese and Ghanaians entertainment groups at the function.

Source: GNA