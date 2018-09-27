Armed robbers attack passengers on Yendi-Tamale road

Six armed robbers allegedly attacked six passenger vehicles on the Yendi-Tamale highway between the hours of 2000 and 2200 hrs on Sunday.

Mr Ibrahim Sibidow, a driver of a Ford Ranger vehicle, told the Ghana News Agency that the robbers collected all their phones and money at gun point.

He said they were from Accra to Tamale through the Eastern Corridor Road when they met the robbers adding that there were no casualties.

Mr Afa Alhassan Kasim, a driver of a 26 seater vehicle, said when the six armed robbers stopped them they spoke in Dagbani and Fulani languages by ordering all the passengers to get down and collected all their phones and money.

He said they took his phone and GH¢220.00 after breaking the side glasses of his vehicle and took GH¢3,000.00 from one of the passengers who was travelling to Tatale and this is besides the money and other valuables collected from other passengers.

Fuseini Bigger, another driver of vehicle, said they also broke the windshields of his vehicle and took all their phones and money of passengers.

Mr Abdul-Majeed Chendo, Secretary of Yendi Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC, appealed to the Regional Police Commander and Yendi Divisional Police Command to extend the Police Patrol Team to the Yendi Tamale road to curb the frequent robberies on that stretch.

He said this year alone, there has been more than six robbery cases on the road which is not a healthy situation.

Source: GNA